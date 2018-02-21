Home > Gist > Metro >

Slay queen loses Range Rover following messy divorce

Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses

A Zambian school teacher, Patricia Mwelwa reportedly lost an expensive Range Rover following a bad divorce.

A short-lived marriage saw Patricia Mwelwa lose a classy Range Rover vehicle owned by ex-husband, Davies Mukumbwa. The latter reportedly gave the SUV to his first wife. play

A short-lived marriage saw Patricia Mwelwa lose a classy Range Rover vehicle owned by ex-husband, Davies Mukumbwa.

The latter reportedly gave the SUV to his first wife.

(Zambian Observer)
Patricia Mwelwa, a teacher in Zambia has seen an end to her short-lived marriage to Davies Mukumbwa which saw her lose an expensive Range Rover vehicle following a divorce.

The latter reportedly went back to his first wife after a year of marriage to Mwelwa whose wedding ceremony gathered attention as a societal event.

Zambia Watchdog News reported that a divorce document dating February 12, 2018, has been issued to the school instructor.

On the bright side, the Zambian teacher can look forward to a monthly remittance of K12,000, paid in compliance to a court order which gave room for the existence of an alimony.

According to reports, Mukumbwa has ensured of the coveted Range Rover to his first wife describing the experience with Mwelwa who appeared to have a suffered the fate of a fling as an error.

Death trails promiscuous lovers

In Lagos, Nigeria, the dealings of a promiscuous housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement, has led to deaths involving two of her lovers. The passing was reportedly facilitated by her husband.

The woman who is also deceased died on Sunday, October 29, 2017, in a car which belonged to one of her flirty company identified as Lukmon Olowo.

They were found dead in his Toyota Corolla vehicle located around the Area G Police Command, Ogba.

The woman's husband is reportedly responsible for the deaths according to residents of his community.

(City Rovers)

 

However, there have been reports that the second lover Femi, a 35-year-old Disc Jockey was expected to die in place of Olowo.

According to the New Telegraph News, community members resided in the area where the deceased once lived confirmed that Clement's husband had initially laid down a trap for the DJ who was reportedly warned against sleeping with his wife.

Though Femi successfully evaded death in an earlier attempt, he wasn't so lucky in subsequent moves allegedly made by the husband of the late housewife.

He suffered an attack during a church service that made it compulsory to have him admitted at a hospital.

His father who believed that his condition was beyond a medical attention insisted on having him discharged.

Death came for him shortly after this.

