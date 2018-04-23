Home > Gist > Metro >

Sickle cell patient dies following NEPA power cut

Make Nigeria Better Sickle cell patient dies following NEPA power cut

A lady who relied on oxygen supplied by a hospital in Epe, Lagos, has died from a lack of it.

  • Published:
A Sickle Cell patient, Aderinsola Adebola Elizabeth, died following a disruption in power supply in Epe, Lagos. play

A Sickle Cell patient, Aderinsola Adebola Elizabeth, died following a disruption in power supply in Epe, Lagos.

(Instagram/thirsty_19)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was a moment of great mourning for the sibling of a Sickle Cell patient, Aderinsola Adebola Elizabeth, who died following a power cut in Epe, Lagos.

The emotion was captured in an Instagram post shared by a male user, Adebolanle, who blamed "NEPA" and the Lagos State governor, Rotimi Akinwunmi Ambode, for the passing of his sister.

play Sickle cell patient dies following NEPA power cut (Naija Loaded)

 

A lack of fuel at the Epe General Hospital, had meant the end for Elizabeth, who was made to rely on artificial oxygen supplied by the health center in order to breathe.

"Facing the reality of life is one hard thing to deal with! I know so many people see me looking all good and smiley for the gram!

"It is not always easy to hide the pains but I have been a fighter, I haven’t been fighting alone! Side by side I fought the battle of life with you Sis!

"Over 3 decades ago we were brought to this life with the Sickle Cell anemia! M not even going to mention how we faced rejection from our father!

"But I know things didn’t remain the same after we lost our mom 1997!

"Since then we realized she has actually been covering a big space ... side by side we face terrible Crisis, life threatening pain!

"Let’s go for “Sickle Cells Forum” that is ur anthem every Sat! But I hate to accept the fact that I am one! But as I said you are a fighter !

"I had never been serious planning any wedding like I was with yours! Just so u know D.A I wouldn’t even bring out my camera to take pics if I know I would be wishing you a RIP with it! If I ever get mental stable i guess God has a plan!

"Nothing feels the same for me ...I know you are in Good hands, I was not just expecting you to leave this knife in my hearth! I had said you are very wicked .. say a lot of B.S in annoyance when i heard about your death but I forgive you!

"Not sure I would forgive my self for not raising the funds for bone marrow transplant as soon as I thought! My World has crashed once again!

"Now you leaving me with 3 kids to raise! Just know they r in save hands!

"You would prolly be alive if your first love didn’t let you down” ... if I had raised money for bone marrow transplant” .... if the management of Epe General hospital did their Job, you were trying to survive with a oxygen gas mask, after giving birth thru CS!

"Then boom nepa took light and behold the “No Fuel Excuses” just so u know if it’s possible I would split my lifetime with you! ... here i am lifeless, hopeless and saying a big thank you to every nurse that nonchalantly and sluggishly attended to my sis and another thank you to. @akinwunmiambode for killing all hopes I had in Epe, Lagos ... and this Great Country...

"Rest In Peace Aderinsola Adebola Elizabeth," writes a saddened Adebolanle.

ALSO READ: Doctors protest too much salary

Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake

The friends of Douglas Preye, a man who died a week after killing a giant snake, have expressed grief over his passing.

Preye, who lived in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, reportedly died following an asthma attack. Notes reflecting pain filled the Facebook wall of the deceased who was described as a gentle person.

Friends described Douglas Preye as a gentleman. play Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake (Facebook/Douglas Preye)

 

His passing seemed a shock to his followers who entered a state of sadness in the aftermath of his death.

Comments offered by those who had an encounter with him shortly before he kicked the bucket bore a mood of regret over a life ended too early.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Living With The Enemy Fulani Herdsman kills brother over missing cowbullet
3 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch...bullet

Related Articles

Wrong Identity Pastor kills church member mistaken for a vampire
After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
Tragic End 22-yr-old Nigerian man killed in auto crash in the US
'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant
Aye At Work? Taraba State University students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Mace You should know these 5 Nigerian symbols of power and what they mean

Metro

Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis for demanding sex
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Broke men don't deserve sex
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Broke men don't deserve sex
A boat operator reportedly raped a teenage girl after hypnotising her.
What An Effect! Teenage girl falls in love with man who raped and took away virginity
Two brothers who beheaded brother believed to have bewitched them have been apprehended by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.
Blood Rivalry 2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them