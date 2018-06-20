Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client

news

A sex worker caused a scene at the home of her client located in Chevvy View Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

In a video shared on IG today, a young was heard ranting loudly on a street.

The clip opened with her talking angrily over a debt owed to her by the person she serviced.

A luxury car waited for her as she took the anger to the front of a big house where the customer may be resided.

In Warri, Edo State, a similar incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Sex worker survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with 5 men per day

Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time

A Warri prostitute expressed the deepest type of anger which saw her rain curses on a man who refused to pay for sex .

The lady was heard in a video directing unfriendly remarks at her customer who had failed to uphold an earlier agreement to pay a sum of N2,000, for her services.

She was captured holding the man by his pants while neighbours tried to pacify her.

What seemed of great importance to her was her money.