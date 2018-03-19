Renting a house in this part of Malaysia is hard for Africans

news

Renting an apartment in the Selangor region of Malaysia, might seem a difficult endeavour for Africans looking to live in the area.

A banner bearing racist expressions has shut the door on a possibility of temporarily occupying a residence in the location.

An image shared by Instablog9ja revealed a heartbreaking display showing an order discouraging property owners from offering a right of occupancy to Africans who aspire to belong in the Amerin Mall community.

Texts translated in five languages were emphatic in driving home the anti-African public notice.

This announcement may prove devastating for people of the racial quality especially Nigerians who have been mentioned in reports of deaths in the country.

Two Nigerian students, Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye, have been sentenced to death in Malaysia for trafficking 3.5 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine.

News English, a popular news media in the Asian country reports that Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman made the ruling after finding the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against both accused on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Azmir and Achonye, aged 28 and 30 respectively, were accused of possession after the drug substance was found in their Petaling Jaya apartment on September 2, 2014.

The convicts who were students at a private college in Kuala Lumpur, were arrested by police when they accepted several boxes containing the drug, delivered by a courier company at the apartment.

The offence under Section 39B [1] [a] of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in Malaysia provides a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Aman said the court had studied testimonies from 13 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, alongside 73 exhibits tendered during the trial.

“The defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of this case and presented no testimony that thoroughly refutes the prosecution.

Besides that, there were also discrepancies in testimonies of the accused and their defence only amounted to denial without concrete evidence,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Rehan Aris appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyer Leonard Anselm Gomes.