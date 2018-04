Provoked woman cuts bae's private part for leaking sex tape

news

In the Argentine city of Cordoba, a 26-year-old woman, Brenda Barattini, has cut off the private part of her boyfriend, Sergio Fernandez, alleged to have leaked a privately made sex tape.

40-year-old Fernandez, reportedly saw a major portion of his sexual organ cut off with a gardening scissors after showing the explicit video content to their friends.

Health officers found it difficult to rejoin a severed penis following the attack, Fox News reports.

“I cut his penis but not completely: I injured him. It wasn’t complete: I injured him,” says Brenda Barattini in an interview she had in jail.

Blood sisters threaten to release Reverend Sister's sex tape

Two women of the same blood, Ngozi Nnabude, 46, and Uchenna Agagwaonye, 40, have been apprehended for blackmailing a Reverend Sister, Mary Okolo.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, explained that the suspects carried out the act in order to intimidate the nun who reportedly has a strict personality.

According to the New Telegraph, the pair threatened to release a video showing her as she had sexual intercourse with a Reverend Father.

Edgal confirmed this in a statement.

“They conspired to put her under constant fear of imminent danger.

"When the threat to maim, kidnap, kill and expose her unfounded secret sex life was continuous, Okolo reported the matter to the police.



"Investigation revealed that Agagwaonye’s job was to monitor Okolo and pass information gathered to her sister, Ngozi, who now called the Rev. Sister to tell her movement.



"She used to tell the nun such threat messages like: ‘I can see you, you are putting on this and type of clothes and shoe, you are in so and so place, you can’t hide from us and you will be killed soon," says the police commissioner.

One of the suspects, Agagwaonye, reiterated that the hardship endured under the Reverend Sister's firm hands encouraged a desire to blackmail her.

The goal was to make her pedal down.

“I have been teaching in that school for over 18 years. But Rev. Sister Okolo just joined us recently. I run a part time programme with University of Lagos.



"Before I went for leave, I went through the normal application process, but when I resumed, she deducted N12,000 from my salary.

"Six months later, we had an argument and I was given a letter of suspension.

"All these didn’t make me happy.

“I don’t want to kidnap or kill her. I sent the messages to her so that she would calm down on her wickedness. I don’t even have any sex tape, but the laptop repairer whom she gave her laptop to fix, has video clips of her nudity,” Uchenna Agagwaonye revealed during an interrogation.