Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama

Pastor Charles of the Assemblies of God church is in the middle of a controversy linking him to a maltreatment of his son's future babymama , 19.

A Facebook user, Chijioke Paul Okeifufe revealed on his page the harsh response given to a female church member who was impregnated by the clergyman's son, Uche Rienne reportedly 26 years old.

According to the narrator, Charles disallowed his son from accepting responsibility for the unborn child. As a way of correction, the pastor instructed Rienne to sit at the backseat of the church for fornicating.

Okeifufe who condemned the minister for encouraging lesbianism and masturbation stated that he encouraged the troubled female to finger herself in a bid to enhance fitness for child delivery.

The Facebook user who added that the teenager was confined to the pastor's village berated him for what he considered a inhume treatment.