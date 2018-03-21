Pastor slaps Tithe money on butt of nightclub stripper

news

In the United States of America, a clergyman , Pastor Jenkins, proved his worth at a nightclub where he reportedly slapped tithe money on the butt of a stripper.

A clip shared by a Facebook user, Myles Jack Jnr. on Saturday, March 18, 2018, showed HIM as he splashed Dollar bills on the buttock of a woman.

Jenkins, who appeared fully engrossed in the act brings to mind some of the criticism that has welcomed the activities of some 'men of God' who are perceived to having a liking for frivolous lifestyle.

This factor has motivated a movement of critics who are looking to inspire a change in attitude.

The goal seems a desire to resuscitate the true value of Christianity which preaches love and concern for one another.

Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe

Renowned On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze , has shared a phone conversation he had with a man named Kenneth who complained about his church's refusal to return a sum of N111,000, he mistakenly paid as a tithe.

The complainant who intended to part with N11,000, revealed that he made payment via an online transfer but had found out after the service at Gloria Arena, Benin, that he had exceeded the planned value.

According to Kenneth, the Edo-based worship center insisted on holding on to the money claiming that it has already been submitted to God.

Daddy Freeze, who has established himself as a figure who has taken a reproachful view concerning the enforcement of tithe payment struggled to contain his emotions in a chat with the church-goer.

"Last week something happened. Somebody gave me money for something - for a project. So I went to church service but we normally use POS in the church.

"I wanted to type eleven thousand, my tithe so mistakenly I type a hundred and eleven thousand. So it was after the closing of the church that I saw the mistake when the alert came.

"So I went to them and said. Aah! This is what happened ooo...

"That money was sent to me for something - someone that was building, the person is sending the money for me to complete the window part of the building.

"So I went to them to tell them... They said that it is not possible that I have given the money to God and that is...," Kenneth said in the audio recording.

At the tail of the conversation, Daddy Freeze was heard muttering an appeal to the Gloria Arena in a bid to have the money returned.

The latest incident has put the OAP in the spotlight of another aggressive criticism of what has seemed like the use of fear tactics to motivate a church congregation to pay tithe, which has chiefly served pastors believed to enjoying an extravagant lifestyle.