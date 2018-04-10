Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian policeman reduced to errand boy at party

Big Stain! Nigerian policeman reduced to errand boy at party

On Instagram, users appeared to be disappointed after seeing a policeman reduced to carrying money.

A Nigerian policeman received the attention of Instagram users after a picture captured him in a role not fit for a cop. play

A Nigerian policeman received the attention of Instagram users after a picture captured him in a role not fit for a cop.

(Instablog9ja)
At a party revealed the image of a Nigerian policeman who was seen carrying some cash and a bag believed to contain money has received attention on Instagram.

The picture showed an armed law enforcement officer who looked easy on the eye but that is not quite the same for the reputation of the force which has been opened up to a lot of stains.

A photograph captured the unidentified policeman as he tried to fit into a crowd of party guests, but this has made some Instagram users to question his dignity.

play Nigerian policeman reduced to errand boy at party (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Comments shared on the platform lamented over the state of disrepute the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has entered.

ALSO READ: Man locks himself in toilet to escape corrupt SARS men

Still wondering why there isn't much regard for the Nigerian Police Force? See this!

A lot of nods have trailed a recent ranking of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which was rated the worst in the world based on data released by the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

It is hardly surprising for most Nigerians who have at least an experience to share in respect to a sour encounter with police officers, who hardly conduct themselves in a manner that will encourage others to feel attracted to the profession.

Nigerian policemen are no longer shy to ask for bribes even in the presence of vehicle passengers. play

Nigerian policemen are no longer shy to ask for bribes even in the presence of vehicle passengers.

(Human Rights Watch)

 

A recent sighting of a police man with his rifle placed on the floor at a sports betting shop brings to mind the lack of a sense of responsibility by which these security personnel conduct themselves.

They seem to do a better job assaulting the citizens they have been sworn to protect.

Have you observed the esteemed personality that embodies a British Metropolitan Police? From the way they are dressed to their manner of interacting, one can tell they are well trained and have an appreciation for proper conduct.

One cannot say the same about a Nigerian police officer who don't think much of personal grooming or a respect for the human rights.

ALSO READ: Nigerian policemen are mad!

Their interaction with the citizens has only brought about an estranged relationship which doesn't look like getting resolved anytime soon.

The attitude of high echelon officers in the force in correcting the misdemeanours of their subjects has not been able to convince the populace that the police has their best interest like they often preach.

Cases of police disregard for human rights and the law

A mobile policeman and his supporters are seen assaulting another man. play

A mobile policeman and his supporters are seen assaulting another man.

(YouTube)

 

Earlier in the year 2017, a report of a police man who physically abused a male Nigerian citizen in Ondo State brought a feeling of fear and fury to a lot of people.

Violence erupted when the officer in question attempted to cheat the victim who was on a queue to use an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The abused who rightly challenged the security personnel as he tried to infringe against his right to use the ATM at the time due was viciously beaten by the officer and some other men as seen in a video.

A sculpture depicting police assault. play

A sculpture depicting police assault.

(The Atlantic)

 

Their (police) contempt for traffic laws is also another issue of concern. One must have spotted a couple of instances where a police patrol van is seen trying to muscle its way out of traffic without an emergency to attend to.

It is often "just because I can do it" moment for them. They have used their privilege having access to a uniform of the Nigerian Police Force as a means to seek special treatment and promote lawlessness.

If the NPF hopes to improve the image of the organization, they need to make a total change in respect to how they conduct themselves when dealing with the citizens.

This can help rebuild the broken trust that has already manifested between them and the latter.

