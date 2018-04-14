Home > Gist > Metro >

Cambodian police arrests Nigerian couple over $400, 000 wire fraud

The suspects, Isaac Chibunna, 50, and his wife, Rejoice Chibunna, 48

Another Nigerian couple has been arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday, April 9, 2018, for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from a bank.

Deputy Police Chief of Prampi Makara district, Chea Sok, revealed that the suspects identified as Isaac Chibunna, 50, and his wife, Rejoice Chibunna, 48, were arrested in Veal Vong commune for defrauding the Foreign Trade Bank (FTB) on street 169, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan Prampel Makara, of US $424,999 from an electronic system.

Mr Sok said, "Now the accused are in custody at the district police station and we will send them to court today (Monday)."

He added that the arrests were made following the filing of a lawsuit by the victim, a 36-year-old representative of a bank and head of FTB Operations, in Tuol Kork district, identified as Leng Sovannavat.

In the lawsuit, the accused are alleged to have stolen over $424,999.

Isaac Chibunna, 50, and his wife, Rejoice Chibunna, 48 in police custody

According to the police, FTB bank received the information from City Bank from the USA about transferring money for 50,000 USD to Nigerian couple account at FTB bank on March 26, 2018.

The reports revealed that the couple went to the FTB bank to withdraw 42,4999 USD on March 29 then transfer the money to China so they had only 15,869 USD left in their Bank account.

It wasn't until April 5, 2018, that the FTB bank got the information from City bank in the USA that the Nigerian couple had scammed the money from City bank's client.

Rejoice Chibunna's driver's license play

Rejoice Chibunna's driver's license

All attempts by FTB bank to contact the couple by phone and email failed.

However, the suspects were arrested immediately they arrived at FTB bank to take the money left in their Bank account.

Nigerians turning to crime overseas

Every other day there seems to be a story of Nigerian arrested or locked up for fraud or scam. In the UK or in America, young Nigerians, even couple's are going to jail for credit card scams and fraud.

In a similar occurrence, one Mr Augustine Ezeama and his wife, Juliet Ezeama, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice O. H. Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court Ikeja for fraud.

Austine Chidiebere Ezeama and Juliet Ezeama play

Austine Chidiebere Ezeama and Juliet Ezeama

The married couple were arraigned on seven counts bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretencesPunch reports.

The commission revealed that the couple had on May 6, 2015, obtained $30,570 from a firm, CIFERCOM LLC under the pretext that the money was for registration of CIFERCOM LLC as a company in Nigeria, preparatory to the award of an $8m contract to CIFERCOM LLC by the Federal Government.

Punch reports that one of the charges against the couple read,

“That you, on Augustine Ezeama, Juliet Ezeama and Mabrubeni Nigeria Limited, on or about the 6th of May, 2015 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $30,570 from CIFERCOM LLC under the false pretences that the money was for registration of CIFERCOM LLC as a company in Nigeria preparatory to the award of $8m contract to CIFERCOM LLC by the Federal Government of Nigeria, which representation you knew to be false.”

However, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Justice Oshodi remanded the defendants in the custody of the EFCC and adjourned the matter until November 21, 2016, for bail application.

