Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children

Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children

Charred bodies of the deceased, a mother and four children, were shared by a Twitter user, Dan-Borno.

A mother, Iya Adams, and four children have been reportedly killed by a house fire which resulted  from a mosquito coil in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, saw neighbours of the deceased try unsuccessfully to put out a raging inferno which rendered by bodies badly burnt.

This was confirmed in a tweet by a Twitter user, Dan-Borno who added gory images of showing the victims in the dead state.

play Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children

 

"VIEWER DESCRETION: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhin raji'un. FAMILY BURNT TO DEATH.

"Mother and her four kids burnt to death following midnight fire out- break from a burning mosquito coil in #Maiduguri.

"People should be sensitized on how to make use of mosquitor coils," Dan-Bornu expressed on the day of the event.

Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration

A vibration from a phone has caused a gas explosion which caused severe burns to family members of a Facebook user, Funmi Adewola in Lagos.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 20, 2018, but no death was recorded.

Injuries caused following a gas explosion affected a little girl. play

Injuries caused following a gas explosion affected a little girl.

(Kemi Filani)

 

Relatives of the narrator, such as a younger lady and her daughter, were reportedly burnt while trying to fix a burner on a gas cylinder.

ALSO READ: Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

The procedure had ensured the invasion of the air with inflammable substances which facilitated an explosion when a text message was received on a phone. Images showed intense burns on the body of the victims.

Body parts affected included the arms, face and legs. The severity of the accident appeared to have been more felt by a lady who was affected in multiple body regions.

