Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

An argument between a Mobile Policeman and a soldier has resulted in the death of the latter.

A Nigerian soldier was killed during a confrontation with a Mobile Policeman. The pair reportedly provide security for Shell.

(The Cable)
A Nigerian soldier has been killed by a Mobile Policeman (Mopol) guarding the facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Odimodi community located in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing (Press)

 

Residents claim that a confrontation which led to a fight between the pair had focused on nothing tangible.

The belligerent men had reportedly fired several shots before the soldier was hit. His killer made a run for it after ensuring the death of his adversary.

“The incident happened on Saturday at noon. The two officers – a mopol and the military officer – were members of a combined security team stationed to guard oil facilities in Odimodi community.

"They had a misunderstanding. After a while, we heard gunshots.

“When people got there, they discovered that the mobile policeman had killed the soldier. The policeman cocked his gun and fired at the soldier and thereafter shot to scare people away from the scene.

“He (policeman) took the soldier’s gun and ran away. As of now, he has not been apprehended. The JTF authorities have removed the corpse of the slain soldier. 

"There is tension in the community as we speak. People are afraid that the military may invade the community," a community leader told Punch.

In the community, residents have expressed a willingness to support law enforcement agents in an investigation, despite a denial by army spokesperson, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi.

