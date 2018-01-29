Home > Gist > Metro >

Angry mob burns mad woman found with human parts to death

Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]

A woman who pretended to be mad was found with the corpse of a young girl as well as human parts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An angry mob in Udu, Delta State, has burnt to death a woman who reportedly pretended to be mad.

She was caught with human parts as well as a corpse, on Saturday, January 27, 2018, according to reports.

A Facebook user, Davis Eugene reported in a post how the event inspired furious reactions.

He added a word of caution aimed at protecting young people from the grasp of ritualists who engage in fetish dealings.

play

 

"The society will live in today is full with evil people because of the hugger of money, I want to make it big...

"Not everybody you see in the street are called mad people, some act as mad people to carryout their evil deeds.. There is a saying that every day for the thief one day for the own.

"At Ekete inland junction in Udu local government area of delta state this mad woman was caught using humans parts as ritual.

"My advice for the public mentor the movement of your children most especially those primary and secondary ones," Eugene expressed on Facebook.

A witness who spoke to The Nation News disclosed that the deceased aroused suspicion due to a strange behaviour observed by people living in the community.

This prompted them to investigate the lunatic's lodge where they found the corpse of a young female.

“When some of the people who were burning refuse observed she was behaving strangely, they went on to look into her hut and to their surprise they saw a fresh corpse of a young girl and other human parts.

“This made the people to raise the alarm and suspecting that she might have been in this sort of business for a very long time, people got angry and seized her,” says the witness who preferred not to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

She was discovered when members of the community were embarking on a sanitation exercise according to reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by fatherbullet
3 In The Bag NDLEA arrests two drug mules in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
New Year Eve's Murder New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle, others escape attack
Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation
Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
Badoo 'I got N20k, a phone after killing an RCCG pastor' - Gang member
Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Horror! Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents

Metro

Danish woman rescue 3 kids from death over witchcraft allegation
In Akwa Ibom Danish aid worker, team rescue 3 kids from death over witchcraft allegation
A bedridden Marcella Mukami requested a court to put an end to her marriage for lack of support.
Needing Love Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Youths in Ogbomosho, Oyo State reportedly killed a vulture-like animal and have paraded it on the street.
Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho
Don't believe the hype, work kills
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Don't believe the hype, work kills