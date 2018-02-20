A judge has asked Abubakar Isiyaku, convicted of obtaining money by false pretence to pay restitution to his victim.
The fraudster who was charged with conspiracy, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence, made a U-turn after admitting guilt following an initial not-guilty plea.
He switched argument after an arraignment on Monday, December 18, 2018.
A judge who presided over the case reportedly ordered the convict to pay back the amount he amassed from the scam to his victim. This is considered a restitution for the money he stole.
A 'Yahoo boy', Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.
The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an Internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.
A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.
It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.
According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."
He is expected to be arraigned in a court of law as soon as investigations are concluded.