A fraudster named Abubakar Isiyaku has been sentenced to jail following a Facebook scam that saw him disguise as a woman, making away with a sum of N1.5 million.

The fraudster who was charged with conspiracy, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence, made a U-turn after admitting guilt following an initial not-guilty plea.

He switched argument after an arraignment on Monday, December 18, 2018.

A judge who presided over the case reportedly ordered the convict to pay back the amount he amassed from the scam to his victim. This is considered a restitution for the money he stole.

'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000

A 'Yahoo boy' , Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an Internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.

A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.

It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.

According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."