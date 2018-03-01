Home > Gist > Metro >

Man nabbed for impersonating Muhammadu Sanusi II on Instagram

Emir Of Kano Man nabbed for impersonating Muhammadu Sanusi II on Instagram

A 20-year-old man who reportedly impersonated the Emir of Kano on Instagram has 262k followers on the phoney account.

An unnamed man was arrested for creating a fake Instagram account using the name of the Emir of Kano.

An unnamed man was arrested for creating a fake Instagram account using the name of the Emir of Kano.

(Instagram)
The police in Kano have arrested a 20-year-old man for impersonating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II with fake Instagram account.

According to reports, months of intense investigation ensured the arrest of suspect who is now helping law enforcement agents for facts finding.

The phoney profile which he utilized successfully to deceive members of the public has been set to private mode following recent development.

Man nabbed for impersonating Emir of Kano on Instagram

 

The frenzy associated with social media has opened up room for atrocities such as impersonation often explored to grow fake accounts either for the love of controversy or for social media marketing.

In July 2017, the National Council on Information (NCI) recommended the creation of a council to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria.

This submission was made at an NCI-organized meeting on Hate Speeches, Fake News and National Unity held in Jos, Plateau State.

The uncontrolled commentary on social media platforms by users who make unguarded statements has emphasized a need to be proactive about monitoring online interactions in a bid to maintain peace and order.

More boost to crime fighters as Emir of Kano's son resumes duty as a policeman

Prince Aminu, the son of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has resumed duty as a policeman. This is following his graduation from the Police Academy, Kano.

SP Dolapo Badmos, the zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos and Ogun States made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Prince Aminu Sanusi's late grandfather, Ado Bayero, reportedly served as a police officer.

Prince Aminu Sanusi's late grandfather, Ado Bayero, reportedly served as a police officer.

(Instagram)

 

She congratulated him on the new journey following a short break observed after his graduation from the police academy.

"Supol Aminu Sanusi Lamido, Congratulations as you resume fully to police duties from break after your graduation from Police Academy Kano.

"As you begin the 35years career, I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel! While you were a Corp member serving in my office you never hid your plan to become an officer, the dexterity and the passion you’ve shown towards the profession is an indication that you are cut out for the job, I have no doubt in me that you will excel.

"I wish you best of luck in this noble profession," Badmos said in a welcoming note directed to the new recruit, Aminu.

ALSO READ: Woman expecting quadruplet allegedly loses pregnancy following SARS assault

The prince who is 26 years old, isn't the first person to pursue such a career according to his family history.

