Man murders boss's neighbour over job transfer

The police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Kehinde Adeoye, who murdered his boss's neighbour over a job transfer that saw him deprived of a daily sum of N3000.

This is the amount that often comes to him a worker at the Nigerian Railway Corporation located in Ogun.

The profit is reportedly an outcome of ticket racketeering which saw an abrupt stop following his reassignment to the Kajola Railway Terminus, Ifo.

Punch News reported that the suspect had perceived his boss, identified as Eze Ejike, to be behind his redeployment to a new location which did not offer him an opportunity to enjoy the benefits formerly known to him.

Expressing grievance over the matter, Adeoye reportedly hired a some hoodlums who had an intention to inflict harm on Ejike.

In the process, a member of the gang stabbed the boss's neighbour, Abeeb Oluwafemi, who had tried to prevent one of the assailants, Kayode Johnson, from escaping.

The victim, Oluwafemi, died after being rushed to the hospital according to Punch News.

In response, a mob which apprehended the gang member beat him to stupor.

The killing of an innocent man was however not the intention of Kehinde Adeoye according to comments he offered to Punch.

“I hold National Diploma in Business Administration and work with the Nigerian Railway Corporation. I live on Adekunle Adekemi Street, Itoki. I was posted to work on the train in July last year. I was in charge of ticketing. I made about N3,000 every day.

“In December, one of my bosses, Mr. Ejike, was also posted to work on the train. He reported me to our superiors and I was reposted to the Kajola Railway Terminus.

"I was pained; I have a wife and a child. I decided to do something that would make him to sit at home for two months.

“I invited my friends and told them to injure my boss in the leg. I took them to his house in Oposuru.

"While they were beating him up, he raised the alarm. We flagged down a tricycle and hopped in. The rider refused to go when he saw some people chasing us.

“Chibuzor and I ran away, while Kayode (Johnson) was caught. It was when I went to a police station to report myself the following day that I learnt that Kayode stabbed somebody to death," says Adeoye.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State confirmed that the chief suspect as well as accomplices have been arrested and transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, in Abeokuta.

Yaba residents in fear after killing of sick UNILAG student

The death of Rasaq Akokia, a 400-level student of the University of Lagos, Akoka, has caused the residents of Yaba to fear for their lives.

He was killed alongside a school staff Akintunde Fadugba, following a discharge of stray bullets fired by six hoodlums on Opayemi Street, Abule Ijesha.

Punch News confirmed that the attack occurred on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Fadugba was reportedly relaxed at a nearby barbing salon close his residence when he was shot. This happened around 11 PM, about the same time the second victim was shot dead.

The latter who was sick was making his way back to his house following a visit to a pharmacy.

“I was with a food vendor around 11pm when I saw three motorcycles. While they were approaching a church, they put off the light of the motorcycle. Two persons were reportedly on each motorcycle.

“Two men came down and one of them, a tall guy, started shooting. The drug dealer was directing him.

“When I saw them, I ran to Martins Street. Two men faced Martins Street, while two others headed towards Odenike Street, shooting.

“The UNILAG worker was outside a barber’s when he was shot. They saw the light of a pickup truck arriving in the community and fled. They thought it was a police van.

“As they were leaving through Fatai Kadri Street, Rasaq (Akokia), who had been hiding, thought they had gone. As he came out from hiding, they shot him and he fell into the gutter. He was a final year student at UNILAG," says an eyewitness, Sunday Ebah in a chat with Punch.

Other observers including two retailers and a community leader, Mr. Omolaja Johnson, all had similar accounts expressing their concerns over the recent attack in the community.

A drug dealer who is reportedly responsible for the incident deliberately launched the night-time assault.

Johnson confirmed that the suspect visited the community with his gang years after he was banished for his negative influence on the youths.

The police has began a manhunt for the hoodlums according to its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti.