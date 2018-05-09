Man high on alcohol urinates in bus during Abuja trip

A man travelling in a bus received the attention of co-passengers who mocked him for urinating in a bus.
The mockery was motivated by his move urinating in the vehicle while other travellers observed him.
A short footage capturing this was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.
It featured a dominant female voice laughing out loud.
ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples
Another unclear conversation in Igbo soon followed.
This rounded up all the jeers the man received from his co-passengers.