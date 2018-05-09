Home > Gist > Metro >

Man high on alcohol urinates in bus during Abuja trip

Can't Hold It Man high on alcohol urinates in bus during Abuja trip [Video]

A man travelling in a bus received the attention of co-passengers who mocked him for urinating in a bus.

A man believed to be high on alcohol invited jeers from co-passengers during an Abuja bus trip.

The mockery was motivated by his move urinating in the vehicle while other travellers observed him.

A man fails to obey a rule preventing the existence of illegal urinary spots. play Man high from alcohol urinates in bus during Abuja trip (Trezzy Helm)

 

A short footage capturing this was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

It featured a dominant female voice laughing out loud.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Another unclear conversation in Igbo soon followed.

 

This rounded up all the jeers the man received from his co-passengers.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

