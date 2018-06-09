Man cut in two by BRT

news

A tragic fate has befallen a man who was cut in two by a BRT bus in along the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos state.

Instablog9ja reports that the man who had been riding a motorcycle was crushed and cut in two by a BRT bus which veered off the road.

ALSO READ: Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings

According to the reports, the remains of the deceased was searched by LASTMA officials at the scene of the accident and a letter of termination at his workplace was found on him.

This may have played a role on his conscious, which may or may not have led to his death but then again, we will never know.

May his soul rest in peace.

Pupil's head cut off by BRT

In Ikorodu, Lagos, a school pupil has been killed after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), crushed him to death . His head was cut off as a result.

The incident was recorded on Monday, March 5, 2018, according to Vanguard News who revealed that the accident led to a gridlock of traffic.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Reports gathered stated that the deceased, Daniel Ezekiel, 16, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

ALSO READ: Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.

“We have commenced initial investigation into the ugly incident to determine the cause for further action.

“However, we commiserate with the family and colleagues of the deceased, God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss," a statement by Primero Transport, the owner of the BRT buses reads.

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), were on hand to maintain order following the tragedy.