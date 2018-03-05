Home > Gist > Metro >

In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident

Another accident caused by brake failure has claimed the life of two students in Plateau State, leaving several others injured.

News reports have revealed the tragic death of two students of Our Lady of Fatima School, Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly killed in a fatal accident involving their school bus.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene of the accident, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

“A total of 100 children and seven staff were on the bus; two children were killed instantly, while those injured have been taken to hospitals,” the official said.

According to him, a boy and a girl was killed in the accident. 

He also added that 18 kids were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Jos, 76 to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, while four others were rushed to Bukuru Specialist Hospital. 

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has visited some of the injured students who were taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Lalong, while visiting the kids on their individual beds, spoke to them in whispers, urging them to be strong. 

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Yakub Dati, later disclosed to NAN that the governor promised to pay the medical bills of the survivors.

Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.

On his Facebook, Darma shared comments in his native tongue Hausa, expressing grief following the sad passing of the infant.

