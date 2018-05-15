news

An unfortunate man has died a gruesome death after being torn in two by a train he had been hanging on to.

According to the reports, the-yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly warned of the dangers of hanging on to the moving train instead of finding a safe spot in the train to sit or stand.

The deceased is reported to have fallen underneath the train which cut him in two by the waist.

May his soul rest in peace.

Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by train in Lagos

Debbie, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been killed following a distraction caused by an earphone . The deceased who was crushed by a train later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, while the victim was walking on a railway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Sounds of warning offered by observers had failed to alert Debbie who seemed fully engrossed in her operation of a mobile phone.

"We lost the corps member just now. I heard the neurosurgeon and the orthopaedic doctors said they would conduct further investigations on her. But regrettably we lost her," announces Prince Mohammed Momoh, who is the state coordinator of the NYSC.

It was gathered that the deceased was most likely listening to loud music which prevented her from observing an approaching train.