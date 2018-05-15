Home > Gist > Metro >

Train cuts man in two after being warned against hanging

Stubborn Fly Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings

The-yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly warned of the dangers of hanging on to the moving train instead of finding a safe spot in the train to sit or stand.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An unfortunate man has died a gruesome death after being torn in two by a train he had been hanging on to.

According to the reports, the-yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly warned of the dangers of hanging on to the moving train instead of finding a safe spot in the train to sit or stand.

ALSO READ: Earphones wearing man crushed to death by train in Oshodi

Man warned against hanging on the train, cut into two, today, in Ikeja, Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The deceased is reported to have fallen underneath the train which cut him in two by the waist.

May his soul rest in peace.

Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by train in Lagos

Debbie, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been killed following a distraction caused by an earphone.  The deceased who was crushed by a train later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, while the victim was walking on a railway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja. play

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.

(Instablog9ja)

 

ALSO READ: Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

Sounds of warning offered by observers had failed to alert Debbie who seemed fully engrossed in her operation of a mobile phone.

"We lost the corps member just now. I heard the neurosurgeon and the orthopaedic doctors said they would conduct further investigations on her. But regrettably we lost her," announces Prince Mohammed Momoh, who is the state coordinator of the NYSC.

 It was gathered that the deceased was most likely listening to loud music which prevented her from observing an approaching train.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

'Odeshi' Little girl miraculously survives 3-storey building fall in Port-Harcourt
Poor Girl Female ESU graduate in coma while colleagues arrive NYSC camp in April
Mourning NYSC rules out suicide in case of female corps member killed by train
Week of Sorrow Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief
Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by train in Lagos
Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident
Chris Jeyibo Wife of late Koga boss visits orphanages to mark anniversary
"Mama Dey Go" The story of Ojodu-Berger's angelic traditional bone-healer
Chris Jeyibo Family, friends remember late Koga Entertainment founder

Metro

Two reportedly killed in Ekiti bank robbery
Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead
The rescued children
In Lagos 24 children rescued from illegal orphanage
Whisanu Srisanao
Madness In Practice This man cut his penis after getting excited over porn
StillBroke Brand launches underwear worldwide