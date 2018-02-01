Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Prior to the accident, the man reportedly gave an instruction to his housemaid concerning moving the deceased to his house.

The 2-year-old baby died in an unfortunate accident. (Image used for illustration purposes)

(Hello Naija)
In an unfortunate chain of events, a father in Owerri, Imo State, has accidentally crushed his two-year-old son to death with his vehicle while navigating on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The heartbroken man identified as Ibe, a businessman had reportedly handed the toddler to his housemaid while making to drive his Toyota Camry but the child unfortunately stayed behind the vehicle unknown to him.

“The man did not know that the girl was at the back of the car. He had reversed with speed when people around raised the alarm that he had killed the little girl.

“He wondered what he would tell his wife, who had left for a burial the previous day,” an anonymous who spoke to Punch News revealed.

ALSO READ: Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents

Neighbours and friends of Ibe, 30, reportedly assisted in submitting the corpse of the dead infant to a mortuary.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

