Young girl killed by tipper, head smashed

Too Sad Young girl's head crushed by tipper [Graphic photos]

The tipper smashed the head of the young girl, leaving a putrid pulp in its place.

  Published:
  play (NAN-Photo)
Another young child has been killed by a tipper on her way back from school in Igbariam, Anambra state on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Very graphic photos shared online by Instablog9ja shows the headless body of the young girl.

The tipper smashed the head of the child, leaving a putrid pulp in its place.

 

The circumstances surrounding the terrible accident remain unclear and the identity of the child was yet to be discovered as at the time of the report.

Sadly, there have been similarly disheartening occurences. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Grandma cries over pupil beheaded by BRT

“We fed Ezekiel at 7:15am but picked up his corpse two hours later, at about 9:45am,” says Mrs. Oyesanya, the grandma of Daniel Ezekiel, a pupil who was killed by a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos.

On Monday, March 5, 2018, the deceased made to go to school after having a belly-filling breakfast at the residence of his grandparents, but unfortunately did not make it for his daily learning.

He reportedly died on his way to school in Ogolonto, Ikorodu.

“But we didn’t know that was the last time we will see him,” Oyesanya told Vanguard News in tears. She was described as one who hasn't come to terms with the death of the pupil who wore an excited mood before leaving home for his school of learning.

"And on that fateful day, he left home to school. But I was alerted of the incident that happened by someone who told me to find out if Ezekiel was safe. Immediately I started calling his teacher, but she refused to pick my call.

"I thought they were on assembly ground so I called the school director who also didn’t pick my calls. At that moment, I knew there was a problem.

Grandmom cries over pupil, Daniel Ezekiel, beheaded by BRT play

Grandmom cries over pupil, Daniel Ezekiel, beheaded by BRT

(Information NG)

 

"I was confused and my husband also called to inform me to proceed to his school. On my way, someone told me that Ezekiel had been rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital.

"When I got to the hospital premises, I was told to identify the lifeless body of Ezekiel; at that moment, I knew I had lost our dear child. I couldn’t believe my eyes that the child I fed at exactly 7:15am had become a corpse for me to pick at exactly 9:45am,” she said amidst tears.

“We are only two in this house, my husband and I. Since we are getting old and all our children are grown up, we thought it will be nice to have a small child that can keep us company. So we contacted a lady in our community to help us find someone to stay with us.

"They eventually helped us to get Ezekiel from the Northern part of the country; that was around August last year.

"Our initial plan was to enroll him in school by October this year but due to the fact that it was late to do so, we decided to enroll him in January this year, a decision I now regret.

"He was 15 years when they brought him to us, and they told us that he was in JSS3 in Kaduna State before he came to Lagos. But when we took him to school, they told us that he should start from Primary Four," says Oyesanya who thinks the BRT driver cut short her grandson's dreams.

How death of Daniel Ezekiel occurred

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Reports gathered stated that the deceased, Daniel Ezekiel, 16, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

A 13-year-old pupil was killed by a BRT bus while going to school. play

A 13-year-old pupil was killed by a BRT bus while going to school.

(Press)

 

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.

“We have commenced initial investigation into the ugly incident to determine the cause for further action.

“However, we commiserate with the family and colleagues of the deceased, God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss," a statement by Primero Transport, the owner of the BRT buses reads.

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), were on hand to maintain order following the tragedy.

