Man addicted to porn rapes mum deeply asleep

The police in Patan, India, have apprehended a man, Rohan, alleged to have raped his mother, 46, while she was asleep.

According to The Sun UK News, the suspect, who is reportedly 22 years old, has an addiction to watching porn on his mobile device.

It was gathered that her husband and eldest son encouraged her to file a report at a police station following the shocking act.

The incident was confirmed by S M Rabari, a police inspector who said, "Rohan has been arrested. We have also sent the accused and the woman for medical examination.”

Authorities in India have kept the true identity of the suspect under wrap in order to protect the image of his mum.

He was however was charged for rape as stipulated under Section 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

In Kolkata, India, the police have apprehended a 43-year-old man, Subhabrato Mazumdar, who reported stored the corpse of his mum, Bina Mazumdar, in a freeze in order to receive her pension.

Officers are looking to uncover the mysteries behind the act according to the Indian Express News.

Subhabrato Mazumdar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a report.

Mazumdar revealed that the suspect held on to his mother's corpse for close to three years after dying from a cardiac arrest.

“Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated," says the police chief in a chat with the Indian Express.

The father of the suspect who is 90 years old was reportedly in-the-know of his cunning son's behaviour.