The Lagos State police have arrested one Ademola Ojomu for having frequent and continuous carnal knowledge of his underage sister-in-law , Zainab Busari, at his home in the Palmgrove area of Lagos.

According to the reports, Ojomu's assaults on the victim began in 2016, when he disvirgined her at the age of 16.

While narrating her terrible experience at the hand of the suspect, Zainab said that Ojomu had sex with her at will , describing his as a "sex machine."

“Ademola is a marathon sex machine. He often had sex with me whenever he wishes, particularly when my Aunt is not around. He sleeps with me, at least, four times in a month and usually uses a condom to ensure I do not get impregnated.

"There are times he does quickies with me, whenever he realises that the wife is in the neighbourhood, but not yet in the apartment,” she said.

Instablog9ja reports that Ojomu’s alleged sexual escapades with Zainab was finally exposed after she summoned the courage to reveal her ordeals to her school teacher.

Unfortunately, the school, in a bid to protect its name, allegedly kept mum on the issue.

The reports also revealed that the suspect's relations also did everything in their power to keep the case under wraps, to avoid exposing it to the public.

They claimed that the case was a family matter and should be settled as such, noting that Ojomu has a wife with their child on the way and that he could lose his job.

Thankfully, a human rights activist, Comrade Okanlawon Toyin, who is reported to have filed the case at the Onipanu Police Division, has vowed to fight for justice on behalf of the minor.

Confirming Ojomu's arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, has said that the suspect would be charged to court on Monday, May 21, 2018.