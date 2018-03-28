news

On Facebook, a young lady identified as Winning Winnie Wang, has expressed a desire to punish late brother's girlfriend who stabbed and watched him die .

A post shared on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, bore evidence of her grief.

Along with her comments came a note of warning concerning suspect, Sandra Doo, who she described as a devil.

Wang who also bashed her late brother's girlfriend on her Facebook, hoped for God's intervention in hope of a fatal consequence for Doo.

"Please Facebook be careful with this devil in human form. She stabbed my brother to death, she stood nd watched him died in pain, he struggled for over 7 to 9 hours before dying nd this devil stood right there watching the guy she claimed she loves die in pain and slowly.

"Be careful of these girls u date nowadays kuz u dunno who is really a human amongst them. My God of vengeance not gonna let this evil act go jst like dat. He must revenge for my brother.

"If humans were God(hmmmmmmm) Winnie wont wait a second before taking an action but as God isnt human we all gonna wait for His will to be done in this case.

"I dunno but I believe that my brother not gonna rest until justice is done. He gonna fight for himself nd this devil not gonna hv peace untill she kills herself too.....I call for justice dear Lord, untill my brother's death is avenged.

"I hv no powers of my own but I so much believe You on this nd I also believe u gonna do it for me. (Her name is Sandra doo on Facebook).....Please bookers, share this untill it gets to the last person on Facebook," she writes.

On Doo's Facebook timeline, comments accusing her of murder came in droves.

A desire to have her share a similar faith with the deceased seemed the ultimate goal for angry visitors.

Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend

News reports have revealed that a 30-year-old Nigerian man identified as, Onoseta Oribhabor, has committed suicide after taking the life of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali, in Toronto, Canada.

According to the reports, the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the Toronto, on Thursday, March 6, 2018, where Oribhabor was found dead on the building's balcony.

Following a search of the apartment, a woman was found inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.

She was reportedly treated for injuries after being rushed to a hospital, where she eventually died.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased Oribhabor graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State, before leaving for Canada.

The case has been described by the Police as a murder-suicide.