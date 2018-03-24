news

News reports have revealed that a member of the Catholic Biblical Movement of Nigeria (CBMN), has been found dead along the Adikpo expressway in Benue State.

The lady identified only as Caroline was reportedly meant to lead the psalm on Palm Sunday, during the Easter celebrations before her untimely death.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased was found dead after reportedly leaving home with her boyfriend on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

According to the reports, the yet-to-be-identified man is said to have returned to her home to ask if she had arrived.

However, the police arrested him after the body of the deceased was found by the roadside , yesterday morning, Friday 23, 2018.

Late Caroline was reportedly meant to sing Psalms on Palm Sunday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Adikpo.

May her soul rest in peace.

Cleric found dead after vigil

Similarly, the General Overseer of Jesus Covenant Bible Ministries was found dead inside a gutter on Friday, February 3, 2017, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The deceased, Pastor Ime Etim, is said to have been on his way back from a private vigil on Thursday night when he was murdered.

The body was found in the drainage behind Fidelity Bank Plc, close to Nwayi-Imo bus stop, Nnewi.

The deceased was stripped down to his boxers, tied up and gagged by his assailants before his murder.

May his soul rest in peace.