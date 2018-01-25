Home > Gist > Metro >

Teenager strangled to death by relation found in septic tank

Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank

The police have arrested six persons in connection to the death of the teenager. They are helping the force in its investigation.

  • Published:
The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation.

The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation.

In Rivers State, Nigeria, a 19-year-old girl who was reportedly strangled to death by her relation has been removed from a septic tank.

Local media reported that six persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of the deceased, Chiburuoma Boms.

Her corpse was discovered when state police visited a street located in Elekahia on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager.

Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the arrest and has revealed that the suspects are helping the force in an ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

He also revealed that the corpse of the deceased has been removed from the septic tank and deposited at a mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be carried out report says.

