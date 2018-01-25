Teenager strangled to death by relation found in septic tank

The police have arrested six persons in connection to the death of the teenager. They are helping the force in its investigation.
Local media reported that six persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of the deceased, Chiburuoma Boms.
Her corpse was discovered when state police visited a street located in Elekahia on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.
Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the arrest and has revealed that the suspects are helping the force in an ongoing investigation.
He also revealed that the corpse of the deceased has been removed from the septic tank and deposited at a mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be carried out report says.