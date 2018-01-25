Teenager strangled to death by relation found in septic tank

news

In Rivers State, Nigeria, a 19-year-old girl who was reportedly strangled to death by her relation has been removed from a septic tank.

Local media reported that six persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of the deceased, Chiburuoma Boms.

Her corpse was discovered when state police visited a street located in Elekahia on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the arrest and has revealed that the suspects are helping the force in an ongoing investigation.

