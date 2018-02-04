Student found dead with vital organs missing

Shockingly, her body was later found in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.
Instablog9ja reports that the victim, who was an ND 1 student of Science and Laboratory Technology, SLT, identified as Happiness, only celebrated her birthday on January 24, 2018.
ALSO READ: 300L BSU missing student found dead
According to the reports, Happiness later left her hostel to visit a friend at Oleh in Isoko south LGA of the state on the same day.
Her friends reportedly became worried when they were unable to reach her some days later.
Shockingly, her body was later found in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.
There has been a rise in similar occurrences in the last two years, with young ladies being used for ritual after a few dates with men.
ALSO READ: Babalawo, driver arrested for murder of UNIOSUN final year student
Apart from a few cases of kidnap, most of these occurrences have been caused by the desperation of young girls for quick money.