Student found dead with vital organs missing

Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organs

Shockingly, her body was later found in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.

The victim, Happiness

The victim, Happiness

A young student of the Delta state Polytechnic Ozoro, Delta State, has been found dead, with her vital organs missing days after going out.

Instablog9ja reports that the victim, who was an ND 1 student of Science and Laboratory Technology, SLT, identified as Happiness, only celebrated her birthday on January 24, 2018.

According to the reports, Happiness later left her hostel to visit a friend at Oleh in Isoko south LGA of the state on the same day.

Her friends reportedly became worried when they were unable to reach her some days later.

Shockingly, her body was later found in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.

There has been a rise in similar occurrences in the last two years, with young ladies being used for ritual after a few dates with men.

Apart from a few cases of kidnap, most of these occurrences have been caused by the desperation of young girls for quick money.

