Student found dead with vital organs missing

A young student of the Delta state Polytechnic Ozoro, Delta State, has been found dead , with her vital organs missing days after going out.

Instablog9ja reports that the victim, who was an ND 1 student of Science and Laboratory Technology, SLT, identified as Happiness, only celebrated her birthday on January 24, 2018.

According to the reports, Happiness later left her hostel to visit a friend at Oleh in Isoko south LGA of the state on the same day.

Her friends reportedly became worried when they were unable to reach her some days later .

Shockingly, her body was later found in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.

There has been a rise in similar occurrences in the last two years, with young ladies being used for ritual after a few dates with men.

Apart from a few cases of kidnap, most of these occurrences have been caused by the desperation of young girls for quick money.