Journalist accused of murdering wife releases suicide note

news

A journalist, Umukoro Akpobaro, has released a suicide note he received from his wife who reportedly ingested insecticide to facilitate her death.

This is coming following accusations leveled against him by the deceased, Peace.

It was alleged that Akpobaro killed his partner over reports of cheating but her last note made available to him via WhatsApp proved this to be false. She died in Iwhrekpokpor, Ughelli, Delta State, says reports.

A conversation between the pair revealed a woman disturbed by a huge debt settlement.

This provided a motivation for a suicide text that saw her make an appeal for a befitting burial.

Her message bore a semblance of one who is depressed and feels overwhelmed by what appeared to her as an insurmountable challenge.

"She called me and asked for my help and I sent N50,000 to her.

"I told her that I would send the balance when another one happened in February. She complained that she was getting tired of the debts," says Umukoro Akpobaro according to reports published via online media.

Maxwell Johnmark, the elder of the deceased had earlier alleged murder following allegations that the journalist had earlier made threats to kill her.

Two children survived by the children can confirm this he claims.

How the deceased passed away

Punch News reported that Peace, a banker prior to her death committed suicide at her residence on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, over her husband's infidelity.

She reportedly consumed a poisonous substance, Sniper.

ALSO READ: 500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide

A bottle of this was found beside her corpse discovered by her friend who also alleged husband abuse.

“Her lifeless body was discovered in her apartment on Wednesday. She had been having issues with her husband.

"She took some drugs and an empty container of an insecticide, Sniper, was found near her corpse," says a pal of the deceased who spoke on a condition of anonymity.