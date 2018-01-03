Home > Gist > Metro >

Ibadan man commits suicide on New Year day

Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day

The information concerning the death of the deceased was delivered by Ibadan radio station Splash FM.

  • Published:
A 37-year-old man has reportedly committed suicide after jumping in a river in Ibadan, Oyo State. This happened on January 1, 2017, at Odo-Ona Kekere, Ijebu-Ode road, Orita New Garage Ibadan.

The information was revealed by Ibadan-based radio station, Splash FM, in an Instagram post published today.

The river where the victim attempted suicide. play

The river where the victim attempted suicide.

(Instagram)

 

Included were pictures showing the deceased after death as well as the location of the suicide. It appeared a teaser to of a planned discussion with a guest.

More people are committing suicide

The rapid rise of suicidal cases in Nigeria has given room for great concern.

Last year, a number of people were reported to have dived into the Lagos lagoon in an attempt to take their lives.

Also, a young lady, Dunamis Bibiana Beryl, who seemed to be suffering from depression posted a video of herself as she contemplated on what to do in light of her sad mood.

This had a lot of Nigerians appeal to her in a bid to cheer her up.

Of the recent cases of depression related suicide, the story of Linkin Park's singer Chester Bennington has inspired great morning.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party. play

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

(Rolling Stone)

 

The death of the musician, who committed suicide by hanging has brought a lot of things into perspective.

A good life lesson on profanity has been learnt. No matter the amount of money or fame one has acquired, it just might not be enough.

