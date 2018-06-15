Pulse.ng logo
Greedy web designer kills divorcee he met on Facebook

After meeting her on Facebook, a web designer partnered with his friend to help murder a woman he dated for one year.

  • Published:
Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook play

Two murder suspects hold a picture of a woman they reportedly murdered in Abuja.

(Punch News)
A web designer, Paul Ezeugo, has admitted his involvement in the murder of a divorcee he met on Facebook.

The deceased, Mrs Charity Chidiebere Aiyedogbon, a mother of four was killed on Monday, May 9, 2016, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

This is according to a Punch News report which confirmed that Ezeugo dated the woman for a period of one year.

He reportedly received help from his buddy, 28-year-old Emmanuel Adogah who is a year older than him.

It was gathered that the pair conspired in order to steal a Acura ZDX Sports Utility vehicle which belonged to the victim.

Sadiq Bello, the F.C.T police commissioner who paraded the suspects on Thursday confirmed the development.

“On June 1, 2018, police operatives attached to the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad succeeded in arresting the principal suspect, one Paul Chukwujekwu Ezeugo, 27 years at Benin in Edo State.

“Upon his arrest, the principal suspect who has been at large since the lady’s disappearance, confessed during interrogation that the mother of four was his girlfriend and that he conspired with one Emmanuel Adogah and murdered her on May 9, 2016 at about 2330hrs at Kagini.

“According to Paul Chukwujekwu Ezeugo, he gave her excess alcohol to consume before he moved her from Yaoundé Street to Kagini area where she was butchered and her mutilated body packaged in two sacks that were later dumped by the river bank at Ushafa, in Bwari Area Council.

“He further confessed that he killed her because he wanted to take possession of her Acura ZDX SUV and other properties. The deceased’s car and some of her properties have been recovered from him," Bello revealed in a statement published by Punch.

The primary suspect Ezeugo who was living with his uncle at the time of the murder blamed the murder on the devil.

Meanwhile, a man identified David has given an assurance of support to the police.

Punch News described him as the husband of the deceased who is committed to getting justice for his partner.

ALSO READ: Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend

Man who shared guide on how to rape a woman on Facebook on the run from authorities

Enyeobi Donatus made himself a subject of a police manhunt after sharing a disturbing guide on how to rape a woman on Facebook.

The subject who works at Depasa Marine International Nigeria, a company that deals in maritime services, is now on the run following the post which has seen widespread condemnation.

The police is currently on a look out for the rape suspect. play

The police is currently on a look out for the rape suspect.

(Tori Mill Nigeria)

A non-governmental organization, S.T.E.R Initiative which is committed to fighting rape in Nigeria made a call at his office in a bid to apprehend him but he has so far managed to avoid capture.

In the repugnant comment on the social media platform, Donatus appeared to have admitted rape and saw himself as a sort of resource to like-minds willing to explore his psychopathic behaviour.

"Well for guys that are interested before you rape make sure you punch her neck first so she can be unconscious then it will be easy to get into her pants am posting out of experience take it or leave it," his Facebook suggestion reads.

S.T.E.R Initiative whose motto supports an intense battle to end rape have called on the public in order to ensure that the suspect is arrested.

 

The organization revealed on micro blogging site Twitter that it shall be meeting with representatives of his company for a further meeting so as to ensure he is nabbed.

ALSO READ: How policeman abducted 14-yr-old girl, raped her for days

 

This is following an awareness campaign it started on the platform on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

