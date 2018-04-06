news

A video has shown a group of church worshippers hitting the floor aggressively in response to a spiritual enemy.

The clip, shared via Instagram on Friday, April 6, 2018, showed the congregants beat a bare ground with whips firmly held in between their palms, while a female pastor who appeared to be leading a prayer gave them instructions.

A drone-like view revealed the group as they fiercely engaged in the act.

Their commitment to the instruction draws attention to a Nigerian society with a high dependence on 'orders' given to them by their religious leaders who are obviously not immune to sin.

Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing

A native doctor has exposed some of the atrocities he has committed - one of which includes preparing a healing charm for a pastor .

The transformed soul who worships at the Lord's Chosen Church, revealed that his wife who was a strong Christian believer played a role in encouraging a new lifestyle.

It all began for the unnamed man following a conversation with his wife concerning the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In a testimony, the former herbalist confirmed that a clergyman introduced to him by his partner requested for a charm aimed at enhancing his ability to perform miracles.

"Before I joined the Lord’s Chosen, I was of another religion and an herbalist for a long time. It was the Lord by his own design, that brought me to The Lord’s Chosen. However, my wife is a Christian.

"I used to prepare charms for people. One day, my wife woke me up and started preaching the gospel to me. Later, she took me to her priest in one of the Orthodox churches in Okene.

"When I met this priest, he told me that I had greater power than him. He wanted to know more about my power, which I told him and he requested that I give him the same power. I concurred , prepared and gave it to him later. The charm I gave to him was in form of a handkerchief.

"To prepare, that kind of charm for my clients, I would get an handkerchief, conjure an evil spirit inside it and then give it to them. They will tie it on their hands and cover it with their long sleeve shirts.

"During their ministration, if they touch or place the hand that has the handkerchief on anybody, such person would fall. Then, they would claim that the person had fallen under the anointing. That is how most of such ministers operate," the reformed revealed according to the Kemi Filani blog.

His experience touches on some of the debacle that has welcomed the practice of the Christian faith in Nigeria.

This has inadvertently affected the public perception concerning the religion.