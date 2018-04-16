Father beats children for making him angry

news

Alex Okafor of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja, has been accused of beating his kids , 3 in number, with an electric wire after they got him angry.

He was apprehended by representatives of The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), who arraigned him under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of the year 2015.

A picture circulating online media revealed the body of a child blighted with nasty bruises.

The suspect who is 40 years old pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Number 28 located in Apo.

This prompted Justice Valentine Ashi to offer him an option of bail in the sum of N500,000. He has been remanded in prison until he is able to make the remittance according to the Kemi Filani Blog.

Lekki madam who treats maid like dog faces consequences

In Lagos, Nigeria, the police have arrested a Lekki madam, Bisi Olukayode, who treats her housemaid like a dog , locking her in a toilet when she needs to go for an outing.

According to Punch News, the victim, Anjuah Sunday, had been living with the boss at the Lekki Gardens Estate Phase 3 for a period of two years prior to the arrest.

Reports gathered by Punch confirmed that "the 14-year-old with sticks, wire and canes, during which the victim sustained injuries in different parts of her body."

Help came for Sunday from residents of her area who informed the Office of the Public Defender. She reportedly received food from her sympathisers through a window following neglect by her boss.

“Sometimes, they don’t give me food for a whole day. There are times they give me food without water.

"Other times, they will not give me food, but ask me to take a bowl of water as food. Whenever she is going out, she locks me up in the toilet and blocks the door with a big object.

“Sometimes when I am starving, I enter the kitchen to steal food. I got beaten many times because of this. Sometimes when I see that she has kept money on the table, like N50, N100, I will keep it.

"When she has gone out, and I see people passing, I will beg them to buy me snacks and soft drinks. Sometimes, she will eat oranges and give me the peels to eat as food," says a physically abused Anjuah Sunday.

SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed a physical abuse on the victim. Her boss has been charged to court to answer for her crimes.