Emir of Kano's son son resumes duty as a policeman

Prince Aminu, the son of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has resumed duty as a policeman. This is following his graduation from the Police Academy, Kano.

SP Dolapo Badmos , the zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos and Ogun States made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

She congratulated him on the new journey following a short break observed after his graduation from the police academy.

"Supol Aminu Sanusi Lamido, Congratulations as you resume fully to police duties from break after your graduation from Police Academy Kano.

"As you begin the 35years career, I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel! While you were a Corp member serving in my office you never hid your plan to become an officer, the dexterity and the passion you’ve shown towards the profession is an indication that you are cut out for the job, I have no doubt in me that you will excel.

"I wish you best of luck in this noble profession," Badmos said in a welcoming note directed to the new recruit, Aminu.

The prince who is 26 years old, isn't the first person to pursue such a career according to his family history.

Before entering activities of diplomacy, Emir Ado Bayero, his late grandfather who died on June 6, 2014, reportedly served as a policeman .

Having acquired degrees in Accounting from the University of Buckingham, UK, and another in Arabic received in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, there is no questioning Aminu's dedication to serve.