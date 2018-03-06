Do you have a girlfriend this man can rent for N10k?

A man confirmed in a video his interest to rent a girlfriend. He is willing to pay a sum of N10,000 per month to a potential client.
His specifications boldly written on a wood highlighted the age group 17 to 23, as preferences. To ensure a quick response, a mobile number was included at the bottom of the display.
It marked another interesting event in the year 2018, that has seen the emergence of unlikely unions.
Earlier, a Nigerian couple stirred attention from the rest of the after tying the knot within two weeks of declaring an intention to nurture a relationship.
ALSO READ: Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days
A marriage was facilitated following an announcement by the husband, who showed a desire to get married before the previous year ran out.
Everything went just as planned for Prince Roland Dosunmu, a man who embarked on a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi in order to propose to his girlfriend turned bride.
She said yes according to his comment on Twitter but it took a long while before the subject got to an enclosure of assurance.
As observed from his tweets posted on Valentine's Day February 14, 2018, a lot of frantic plans needed to be put in place.
Like a serious minded fellow should, Dosunmu initiated the moves a day prior which was also his birthday.
What better gift that getting the buy-in of a woman one loves?
The love stoned man proposed to his girlfriend and it went super well raising no suspicion from the wife-to-be.