Do you have a girlfriend this man can rent for N10k?

For Hire Do you have a girlfriend this man can rent for N10k? [Video]

A man confirmed in a video his interest to rent a girlfriend. He is willing to pay a sum of N10,000 per month to a potential client.

In Warri, Delta State, a man has reportedly put up a signage announcing an interest to rent a girlfriend for a sum of N10,000 per month.

His specifications boldly written on a wood highlighted the age group  17 to 23, as preferences. To ensure a quick response, a mobile number was included at the bottom of the display.

It marked another interesting event in the year 2018, that has seen the emergence of unlikely unions.

Earlier, a Nigerian couple stirred attention from the rest of the after tying the knot within two weeks of declaring an intention to nurture a relationship.

A marriage was facilitated following an announcement by the husband, who showed a desire to get married before the previous year ran out.

Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life

Everything went just as planned for Prince Roland Dosunmu, a man who embarked on a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi in order to propose to his girlfriend turned bride.

She said yes according to his comment on Twitter but it took a long while before the subject got to an enclosure of assurance.

As observed from his tweets posted on Valentine's Day February 14, 2018, a lot of frantic plans needed to be put in place.

A man was met reproachful comments after displaying the picture of an unknown woman whom he described as his girlfriend.

Like a serious minded fellow should, Dosunmu initiated the moves a day prior which was also his birthday.

What better gift that getting the buy-in of a woman one loves?

The love stoned man proposed to his girlfriend and it went super well raising no suspicion from the wife-to-be.

