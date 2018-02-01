'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' - Emirates Airline

Home > Gist > Metro >

The airline insisted that the passenger, David Ukesome was unruly to flight crew as well as other travellers.

The Nigerian grandfather claims he was punched and had his mouth taped shut on a flight to Chicago for seating in the wrong seat.

(ABC News)
The management of Emirate Airline have released a statement concerning the alleged assault on a Nigerian man, David Ukesone, who claimed to been manhandled by flight agents.

71-year-old Ukesone who was on the flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago travelled on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

According to reports, the flight crew abused him for sitting in the wrong seat.

ABC News stated in a report that he was confused but Emirate Airline has a different understanding.

David Ukesone was on board a flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago when he was allegedly assaulted.

(ABC)

 

"Emirates can confirm that Mr Ukesone was a passenger on flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago on 23 January, and that he had to be restrained by cabin crew due to unruly behaviour during the flight.

"Despite the best efforts of our crew to intervene and reason with him, Mr Ukesone repeatedly disturbed other passengers, refused to remain in his assigned seat, and forced his way into another cabin class.

"He also assaulted crew and bit another passenger. As a consequence he was restrained by our crew. Our cabin crew are highly trained to ensure the safety and security of our passengers, and constantly monitored Mr. Ukesone’s welfare throughout the flight.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised.

 “Upon arrival at the airport, the passenger was handed over to the authorities in Chicago. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the other passengers on the flight for their understanding, in particular the individuals who had assisted our crew during the flight,” a statement reads.

Ukesone earlier mentioned that a member of the flight crew hit him in the face, leaving a welt in place of the blow. He also sustained injuries on his wrists and ankles from being forced to move and change seats.

After the spat, the alleged victim mentioned that he was left to ride out the rest of the trip without water or food or any form of refreshment.

He was supposedly on the Emirates flight to reunite with his family, after his wife had left 4 months prior while he fought to get a Visa.

