Daddy Freeze's fiancée accuses ex-husband of having gay sex

Benedicta Elechi, the fiancée of On-Air Personality Daddy Freeeze , has alleged that she once caught her ex-husband, having gay sex.

She revealed this in an interview with Linda Ikeji TV.

In the chat, she detailed all the issues she faced while she was living with her ex-husband and one of these included having sex ten times in eleven years.

According to her, they had sexual intercourse on occasions when he feels they should have a baby.

"I filed for a divorce from him because of his sexual perversion and there’s a point where you get to as a human being when you realise that something or what is your aim is never going to work.

"Because when I signed a contract to marry him, I believed I was marrying a man that shared the same type of sexuality with me.

"Don’t get me wrong, I do not have any issues with people that have different sexual orientation but when you come and say you want to get into a marriage contract with someone, you both have to share the same sexual orientation.

"So when you get into that marriage and find out it wasn’t what you bargained for, it’s like you were tricked into the marriage. The marriage is a sham.

"For example, we got married in 2002, I filed for a divorce 2012. For the period of 10-years that we were married, we actually had sexual intercourse just 11 times in 10 years. He never let me sleep in his room, I have to stay in my own room.

"He would only come to see me when he thinks we should make a baby.

"Way into the marriage, I caught him red-handed in gay sex. I walked into him in our living room, at about 1:30, 1:40am with a guy I didn’t really know. But he obviously walked in with that person at that time of the night, and I walked into them in our living.

"I can tell you it was a struggle. You are living in a society where as a woman you have to do everything you can to preserve your marriage. You can come out of it, you just have to pray, God can change things.

"There are certain things that we need to know when God is talking to you. It’s a little bit emotional for me because there are a lot of women out there that have gone through what I went through and they can’t come out.

"I’m sorry, but there are a lot of reasons I never wanted to do an interview. The pain that I went through is real and it can only take a lifetime to forget," Elechi revealed.

The latter and Daddy Freeze have been spotted on a few outings. One of these was during a family outing to celebrate Elechi's birthday.

Freeze posted images of their hangout at the Epe Resort Luxury Suite in Lagos, on his social media account.