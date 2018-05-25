Home > Gist > Metro >

Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist

Evil Mind Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist

A cultist reportedly his rival and sold his palms for a meagre sum. Police arrested suspect at a bar in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Kayode Oreneye was paraded by Ahmed Iliyasu, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police.

(The Sun)
In Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kayode Oreneye, a suspected cultist has been paraded among other suspects for allegedly killing Shakiru, a suspected member of another rival cult.

Oreneye who was displayed at the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, reportedly sold the palms of the deceased to a herbalist named Jimoh for a sum of N5,000.

It appeared a reprisal attack for the suspect who was revealed with 47 suspected criminals according to Punch News.

Punch reported that Kayode Oreneye killed the deceased at Library Junction, Ilaro, on February 12, 2018, in a reprisal attack.

He explained that his goal was to ensure that the victim who had made three attempts to kill him does not succeed in his goal.

“It is true that I shot and killed Shakiru because he killed three members of our group.

“Again, he made attempts on my life on three occasions, but I escaped; I had to quickly strike before he could strike again," Oreneye told Punch News which also confirmed that he was arrested at a bar.

AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed an undergraduate of the Ambrose Ali University, Edo State, in an attack that occurred in Obalende, Lagos.

He was murdered on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Obalende roundabout report says.

A report has been filed at a police station in Onikan in respect to the killing of the deceased who was slaughtered late in the evening.

Suspects, Tunde Tigana and Ajayi, have been named on suspicion of his murder.

