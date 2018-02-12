Close to N10m raised in 24hrs for victim's plastic surgery

news

Obanye Chizoba, an acid attack survivor has received help from the KBK Foundation which helped her raise a sum of N10 million in 24 hours for a plastic surgery.

The procedure is aimed at restoring beauty to the victim who disclosed that her physical appearance following an acid attack as a child made her go through hateful discrimination some of which came from close friends while growing up.

According to reports, Chizoba came to harm in the hands of her uncle's wife over a contention within the family. An intense effort by the charity organization paid off - drawing her closer to an opportunity of getting a proper skin repair.

"#kbkfoundation has succeeded in helping Obanye Chizoba raise about 10,000,000 naira for her plastic surgery within 24hrs. The 22 year old was bathed with acid by her uncle's wife when she was 9. Not limited by the facial disfigurement, she went ahead to become a graduate.

"The popular philanthropist started a campaign for her on Friday and as at yesterday the response had assumed a huge dimension. Coupled with the fact that an anonymous donor gave the bulk of the money," per Ivoryng on Instagram .

Obanye Chizoba is a graduate from the Anambra State University. Her experience, enjoying public charity is similar to the story of a man in Kogi state who was recently sponsored for corrective surgery to mend a badly formed leg.

His treatment was sponsored by a governor Yahaya Bello initiative, which offers medical assistance to individuals who cannot afford quality healthcare.

The deformed man whose left leg permanently hanged in the air has enjoyed the goodwill of the Kogi State Government's initiative which offered him access to a corrective surgery.

He is now recuperating thanks to the Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens, report says. Luck came his way after a woman named Petra Akinti Onyegbule brought attention to his plight via a Facebook post.