Christian Pakistani lady burnt alive for turning down a Muslim

For turning down a marriage proposal offered by a Muslim man, a Pakistani lady, Asma Masih, 25, has been burnt alive resulting in her death .

According to a report by Pakistani Today, the deceased died on Sunday, April 23, 2018.

She was reportedly attacked in Sialkot, where she worked as a domestic help.

Rizwan Gujjar, the person suspected to have committed the assault, was seen leaving the scene of the attack shortly after her body caught fire.

The father of the deceased, Yaqoob, who was visiting his daughter prior to prior to the incident confirmed this according to another report by Christian Today.

"They are often harassed and intimidated at their workplace.

"They are often asked to convert to Islam and to marry Muslim colleagues.

"If they refuse they have face dire consequences – sometimes they are kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, and sometimes they are attacked with acid.

"Such cases are becoming everyday matters and the police hardly make any advances, especially if the victim is Christian," says Muhammad Riaz, in a conversation with Christian Today.

Riaz, who is an invesitgator with the Civil Lines police also mentioned that the suspect Gujjar has been apprehended.

Teenage girl stabbed after rejecting man's advances reportedly dies from wound

In Delta State, Nigeria, a teenage girl, Alero Eyesan, who was stabbed on her thigh by a man named Osama, for rejecting his offer of romance has been reported dead.

A Facebook news group, Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada, confirmed her death in a post published on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

It revealed that the deceased failed to recover following the encounter with her attacker who is still at large according to reports.

"We lost her. Tears, the young girl who was stabbed gave up early this morning.

"The Dr's tried all they could, but the sepsis had spread very fast all over her body because she was left unattended to since the 31st of last month.

"Its a painful and pathetic situation, but God knows the best. May her soul rest in perfect peace," the Facebook comment reads.

The deceased who was 16 years old until her death was attacked on the evening of Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Osama had reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased, making sure to inflict her with an injury that caused her death.

According to the National Helm News, a doctor who treated her following the attack described her chance of survival as favourable but only if she receives prompt and proper health care.