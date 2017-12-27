An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning

news

In Imo State, Nigeria, a family of five consisting of three boys and their parents were reportedly killed by an act of food poisoning allegedly carried out by their relation.

The tragedy which occurred in the Amuku Obolo Isiala Mbano local government area of the eastern state brought cause for alarm for Agbalanze Onyeka Okeke who made the allegation via Facebook on Monday, December 25, 2017, a day many went about celebrating Christmas .

His comment was accompanied with a burial poster listing the family members. The couple were identified as Vitalis and Uju Nwosu, aged 56 and 42 respectively.

The burial of the family is expected to take place on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

No explanation has been submitted concerning what motivated the alleged killing of its members but most will hardly find shock in blood relations aiming for the death of one another over a contentious event which is often times trivial.

Recently, a youth named Prosper was apprehended while trying to use his parents for money rituals . He was found with dresses belonging to his folks. The suspect when questioned disclosed that he intended to use the wealth gathered from the activity to take care of them.

He is a youth who at the age of 24, felt he had suffered too much. But has he? In a society where young people are driving the changes observed in their communities, he is just one bad egg.