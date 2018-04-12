Alizee's husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest

news

Following a court hearing on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, a police prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, has recommended more time in prison for singer Alizee's husband , Peter Nielsen Schau from Denmark.

The Dane who reportedly battered late wife Alizee to death allegedly poisoned daughter, Petra, leaving her under mother's arms in their family kitchen.

This allegation motivated a strong appeal by Asuquo who expressed that holding Schau in prison is in Nigeria's interest.

“Upon the wife’s death, the defendant administered poison on the little daughter who also died. He then dragged the dead body of his wife to the kitchen and took the lifeless little girl and put her under the mother’s body.

"He then put on gas stove burners in the kitchen so that it would be believed that the wife and daughter were suffocated by the cooking gas.

"The offences, which the defendant has committed, are capital offences and thus the defendant needs to be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and proper arraignment and trial before the High Court.

“It is in the national interest that the suspect remains in prison pending legal advice and his arraignment and trial at the High Court," police prosecutor CSP Effiong Asuquo told the court according to Punch News.

Alizee's Danish husband pleads not guilty in court

Peter Nielsen, the alleged killer husband of Nigerian singer Zainab Nielsen better known as Alizee and her daughter, Petra, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The 53-year-old suspect was alleged to have killed the victims in the bedroom at their Banana Island Lagos residence last Thursday but dragged their dead bodies to the kitchen to make it look like it was an accident.

This was the result of the police preliminary investigations into the incident that sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media platforms.

Nielsen, a citizen of Denmark, was arraigned on a two-count charge before the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. K.B. Ayeye, ordered that the suspect is remanded in Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 5 at his residence at Block 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

He alleged that the Nielsen killed his wife, Zainab, 37, and her daughter, Petra, in the house.

"The accused who was always at loggerheads with his wife had hit her head on the wall several times leading to her death; he also proceeded to poison his daughter.

"He had dragged their lifeless bodies under the gas to create the impression that they suffocated to death as a result of a gas leakage," Asuquo said.

The offences contravened Sections 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned until May 8 pending DPP's advice.