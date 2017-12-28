Home > Gist > Metro >

A child dies in highway accident that sent vehicle tumbling

In Delta Child dies in highway accident

People gathered at the scene were heard giving various analysis concerning the auto crash which killed a child.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child. play

A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A tragic accident on a highway in Igbodo, Delta State, has sent a vehicle tumbling down, claiming the life of child.

This was confirmed in a video where a man was heard assessing the damage. The scene of the auto crash had people murmuring in choruses as they tried to process the loss. It was hard to ascertain if anyone survived the impact.

Postby

 

The car which was turned on its back had engine oil spilling from it. One of the people who visited the scene was seen gathering some luggage which likely fell out of the ride during the crash.

Christmas season in Nigeria is often associated with multiple car crashes, mostly as a result of the high number of people travelling to their hometowns for the holiday. Some make their journey in the dead of the night.

Though this offers a speedy movement due to lesser motorists on the road, environmental factors such as poorly lit roads and armed robbers make navigating a big risk.

ALSO READ: Multiple accidents on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge injures about 5 persons

The reckless attitude of drivers might also be a point to considered as one of the reasons why there are a lot of accidents on Nigerian roads even when it is not the holiday.

Some people have been observed to enjoy massive speed at the expense of their lives.

Traffic management agencies have not been able to implement safety measures expected to help curb rampant accidents.

People gathered at the scene were heard giving various analysis on the accident. play Accident in Delta State, Nigeria (Facebook)

 

For example, the attention to maintaining speed limits is often a common subject when discussing ways to prevent car crashes but there is no laid down mechanism targeted at bringing offenders to book.

Perhaps, when motorists start to see more seriousness in traffic management officials, they might consider buckling up.

For now, they need to get their acts together in time for a new year of safer roads I hope.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving loversbullet
2 Pervert Nigerian doctor's wife arrested for having sex with studentbullet
3 Pulse List 5 activities that are considered bad in dreamsbullet

Related Articles

Gone Too Soon Friends mourn young female soldier who died a day to birthday
Gone Too Soon Auto crash leaves 30 dead, 20 injured
"Mama Dey Go" The story of Ojodu-Berger's angelic traditional bone-healer
Lagos – Ibadan Expressway Woman in transit delivers baby on highway
In Delta 8 people dead as bus rails off bridge
Chris Jeyibo Wife of late Koga boss visits orphanages to mark anniversary
Third Mainland Bridge Saturday night accident sends car into ocean, leaves one dead
Double Tragedy Mother, daughter die in accident while shopping for wedding

Metro

A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
A Nigerian named Obinna died from heart attack suffered in the process of evading immigration officers in Indonesia.
Bad Luck Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers
SARS officers allegedly shoot Alaba trader in Mile 2
Christmas Food Palaver Ex-boxer beats wife to death over money for yuletide cooking
Megan Gibson.
Scarred Memories Raped at 16, Megan Gibson willingly had one-night-stands until therapy