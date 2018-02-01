Home > Gist > Metro >

3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man

Racism? 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man

The deceased who was studying at a school in Cyprus, was reportedly kidnapped from his vehicle.

  Published:
(Pulse)
A court in Cyprus has arraigned three Turkish nationals for the murder of a young Nigerian man, Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede.

The deceased, 28, was studying at an academic institution in Famagusta before he was killed. He was found dead in the Çanakkale Pond according to the police.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that Dede was kidnapped and murdered on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. He was reportedly attacked by eight people who forcefully took him from his car.

The presiding Judge Gökan Asafoğluları gave an order for the accused, Zekeriya Kurucu, 22, Ozan Korkurt, 18, and Burcu Çelik, 16, to be held in police custody while an investigation is carried out.

Police confirmed that three Turkish nationals have been arrested in connection with the death of Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede, who was found dead in a pond. play 3 Turkish nationals arraigned following murder of young Nigerian man (Instablog9ja)

 

In addition, the police has successfully apprehended four other suspects, Nidai Sanli, Onur Kurkurt, Simge Dagdur, and Aydan Sel in connection with the death of the Nigerian man.

Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede's death is one in many cases of deaths that have come to African migrants in the European countries mostly facilitated by racism.

Nigerian woman laments about racism in Germany

In Germany, a Nigerian mother, Abiemwense Audrey Osa, has lamented over her son's terrible experience at a racist German school which saw him discriminated against because he is African.

ALSO READ: Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard (Graphic Photo)

The woman made her concerns known via a post on Instagram, Naij News reported.

In her text, the disturbed mom called for an intervention at the Linden-Grundschule Elementary School, where a teacher named Mrs. Schulz advised pupils in her class to stop interaction with the victim, who is the only African native in the institution.

This was after she showed her class a video of Africans going through sufferings known to their continent.

According to Osa, this treatment has discouraged her child from visiting school.

