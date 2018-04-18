Home > Gist > Metro >

3 Nigerian students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park

Aye At Work? Taraba State University students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park

A Tornado reportedly caused a Mahogany tree to fall, killing three Nigerian students who were on a road trip to Cameroon.

  • Published:
A group of 50 students and six staff of the Taraba State University reportedly travelled on a road trip in Cameroon. play

A group of 50 students and six staff of the Taraba State University reportedly travelled on a road trip in Cameroon.

(Naija Loaded)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three students of the Taraba State University, Nigeria, have been killed by a Mahogany tree in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf M Bello, a 400L student, who served as the President, Biological Science Students’ Association (BIOSSA).

Others include Nancy SamAchak and Grace Fyafa Thomas, a Botany student from the academic institution.

AFP News reported that the deceased had embarked on a school road trip when the incident occurred.

play Taraba State University students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park (Naija Loaded)

 

Cameroon's Regional Governor, Jean Abate Edi’i confirmed the deaths in a report.

“Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park,” the governor told AFP concerning the tragedy.

According to many reports, 16 other students were injured in the incident.

They have been relocated to a hospital where they are expected to receive medical care.

ALSO READ: Pupil's head cut off by BRT

Two students killed in fatal accident

News reports have revealed the tragic death of two students of Our Lady of Fatima School, Kuru, located in Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly killed in a fatal accident involving their school bus.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene of the accident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

“A total of 100 children and seven staff were on the bus; two children were killed instantly, while those injured have been taken to hospitals,” the official said.

According to him, a boy and a girl was killed in the accident. 

1,306 died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2017 - NBS play

1,306 died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2017 - NBS

(Africatime)

 

He also added that 18 kids were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Jos, 76 to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, while four others were rushed to Bukuru Specialist Hospital

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has visited some of the injured students who were taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Lalong, while visiting the kids on their individual beds, spoke to them in whispers, urging them to be strong. 

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakub Dati, later disclosed to NAN that the governor promised to pay the medical bills of the survivors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Innocent Soul Cute baby dies 2 days to Church dedication service in Port Harcourt
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Poor Child Pupil's head cut off by BRT
Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car
Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident

Metro

Edward Kisuze is believed to have sexually abused a Makerere University female graduate.
No Time Makerere University sends lecturer packing for sucking student's breast
A man who reportedly used a magical ring to have sex with a housemaid has been apprehended by the police.
'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant
A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
26-year-old Rilwan Adedigba defrauded an American woman, Zen Cariboso, of $1,100 (N176000) through an online love scam
In Florida Nigerian Microsoft engineer arrested on cyber theft charge