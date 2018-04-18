news

Three students of the Taraba State University, Nigeria, have been killed by a Mahogany tree in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf M Bello, a 400L student, who served as the President, Biological Science Students’ Association (BIOSSA).

Others include Nancy SamAchak and Grace Fyafa Thomas, a Botany student from the academic institution.

AFP News reported that the deceased had embarked on a school road trip when the incident occurred.

Cameroon's Regional Governor, Jean Abate Edi’i confirmed the deaths in a report.

“Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park,” the governor told AFP concerning the tragedy.

According to many reports, 16 other students were injured in the incident.

They have been relocated to a hospital where they are expected to receive medical care.

Two students killed in fatal accident

News reports have revealed the tragic death of two students of Our Lady of Fatima School, Kuru, located in Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly killed in a fatal accident involving their school bus.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene of the accident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

“A total of 100 children and seven staff were on the bus; two children were killed instantly, while those injured have been taken to hospitals,” the official said.

According to him, a boy and a girl was killed in the accident.

He also added that 18 kids were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Jos, 76 to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, while four others were rushed to Bukuru Specialist Hospital.

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has visited some of the injured students who were taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Lalong, while visiting the kids on their individual beds, spoke to them in whispers, urging them to be strong.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakub Dati, later disclosed to NAN that the governor promised to pay the medical bills of the survivors.