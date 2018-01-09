2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom

news

In Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, two suspected thieves were burnt to death following a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The incident which occurred in Obong Itam located in Itu Local Government, was a mob's response to the robbery of Jones Akpan who was rid of some valuable items including cash, Brainnews Radio reports.

An alarm raised by the victim alerted a vigilance group comprising of youths, who reportedly ensured that the alleged robbers were apprehended.

A series of incessant battering by the youngsters soon followed this before the pair who were also lit up by fire.

Scenes from the site of the attack showed a group of young men gathered around a blaze resulting from the inferno gathered strength due to the inclusion of tires.

Once again the disturbing practice of an unjust killing of crime suspects manifested on the day.

Is there going to be an end to jungle justice in Nigeria

Jungle justice, which suggests a break-down of law and order in the Nigerian society has been in practice for a long time. It also insinuates a lack of trust in policing in Nigeria.

Despite the government and police reiterating its non tolerance for the killing of those suspected to have committed a crime, this act has continued and doesn't appear like it will have an end.

The Aluu 4 killings

The Aluu 4 Killing is a sad example of the exuberance of street mobs. The victims, Chiadika Biringa, Lloyd Toku Mike, Tekena Elkanah and Ugonna Obuzor, all close friends and undergraduates of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were falsely accused of theft which resulted in their murder by members of the Aluu community located in Ikwerre Local Government.

The incident which occurred in October 2012, received widespread condemnation all over Nigeria and across the rest of the world.

This also resulted in a riot organized by students of the institution. As a reaction, the Rivers State Police Command arrested several people connected to the gruesome murder of the youths.

Another incident was recorded in Imo State where youths in the Nneoche Umuoma Nzerem community, reportedly served jungle justice to a school headmaster, Cosmas Nwaiwu, who was accused of fetish dealings targeted at his relatives.

Punch News disclosed in a report that the victim, now deceased was burnt alive at his residence by the youngsters. A member of his family also thought him responsible for the death of her husband.

It was a planned attack against 57-year-old Nwaiwu who until his demise was the Head Teacher of Obolo Primary School, Ehime Mbano. Three suspects believed to have been involved in the offensive have been arrested by the police according to reports.