Home > Gist > Metro >

2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom

Jungle Justice 2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom (Graphic Content)

A group of youths apprehended the robbery suspects and set fire on them. They were caught following an alarm by the latter's victim.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, two suspected thieves were burnt to death following a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The incident which occurred in Obong Itam located in Itu Local Government, was a mob's response to the robbery of Jones Akpan who was rid of some valuable items including cash, Brainnews Radio reports.

Two suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom. play Two suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom. (Instablog9ja)

 

An alarm raised by the victim alerted a vigilance group comprising of youths, who reportedly ensured that the alleged robbers were apprehended.

A series of incessant battering by the youngsters soon followed this before the pair who were also lit up by fire.

Scenes from the site of the attack showed a group of young men gathered around a blaze resulting from the inferno gathered strength due to the inclusion of tires.

Once again the disturbing practice of an unjust killing of crime suspects manifested on the day.

Is there going to be an end to jungle justice in Nigeria

Jungle justice, which suggests a break-down of law and order in the Nigerian society has been in practice for a long time. It  also insinuates a lack of trust in policing in Nigeria.

Despite the government and police reiterating its non tolerance for the killing of those suspected to have committed a crime, this act has continued and doesn't appear like it will have an end.

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria play

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)

The Aluu 4 killings

The Aluu 4 Killing is a sad example of the exuberance of street mobs. The victims, Chiadika Biringa, Lloyd Toku Mike, Tekena Elkanah and Ugonna Obuzor, all close friends and undergraduates of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were falsely accused of theft which resulted in their murder by members of the Aluu community located in Ikwerre Local Government.

The incident which occurred in October 2012, received widespread condemnation all over Nigeria and across the rest of the world.

This also resulted in a riot organized by students of the institution. As a reaction, the Rivers State Police Command arrested several people connected to the gruesome murder of the youths.

Another incident was recorded in Imo State where youths in the Nneoche Umuoma Nzerem community, reportedly served jungle justice to a school headmaster, Cosmas Nwaiwu, who was accused of fetish dealings targeted at his relatives.

Punch News disclosed in a report that the victim, now deceased was burnt alive at his residence by the youngsters. A member of his family also thought him responsible for the death of her husband.

A mob attacking a victim. play

A mob attacking a victim.

(Press)

ALSO READ: "Diabolical" school headmaster burnt alive for diverting destiny of family members

It was a planned attack against 57-year-old Nwaiwu who until his demise was the Head Teacher of Obolo Primary School, Ehime Mbano. Three suspects believed to have been involved in the offensive have been arrested by the police according to reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
2 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for...bullet
3 Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's...bullet

Related Articles

#EndSARS 32 SARS operatives held in federal police detention facilities in Abuja
Osun State, Nigeria Man remanded in prison for slapping 2 policemen amid #EndSARS viral campaign
Crippled Thief Serial robber finally nabbed, arrested at church organized event
Imo State, Nigeria "Diabolical" school headmaster burnt alive for diverting destiny of family members
#EndSARS More tension in Ondo as SARS operative allegedly kills man
Badoo Here are 5 gangs that have terrorised Nigerians
Incredible Armed robber mistakenly shoots partner during robbery
End Of Luck Lagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns

Metro

 
In Abuja Man docked for alleged criminal breach of trust
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Abuja Court jails scavenger for criminal trespass
A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor
Incest Father, brother in court over alleged rape of daughter
Nigeria police logo
In Lagos Court jails 22-year-old man for attempting to steal