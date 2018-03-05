Home > Gist > Metro >

2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy

World Cup Trophy 2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA cup

Start drafting your World Cup Trophy to-do list because it’s going to be an exciting time hanging with the World Cup Trophy.

  • Published:
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola play

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One, two …its two days to the arrival of the most iconic trophy in the sport universe.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives Nigeria in two days’ time and the buzz is all over the place. Some individuals have even planned keeping vigil just to be the first to take a selfie with the Trophy when it arrives. Again, that will be another Guinness world record moment.

Start drafting your World Cup Trophy to-do list because it’s going to be an exciting time hanging with the World Cup Trophy.

I just hope you already have your World Cup Trophy tickets now. Don’t dull yourself! Make sure you are “ReadyFor” the most magical moment 2018 will have to offer you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghanabullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Wold Cup Trophy Seeing is believing: We can bring the trophy home
World Cup 1 week to see the Original FIFA Trophy LIVE
World Cup Ranting for the FIFA trophy tour coming to Nigeria
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo From Russia with love

Metro

I rush inside the bus with another guy, and we almost collided.
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
The deadly gun
Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Army says it's ready to end 'romance' with Shekau
In Lagos Truck driver collapses after beating from soldiers over bribe [Watch]
Christian Karembeu FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria