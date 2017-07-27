Man with 4 wives dies during marathon sex romp with mistress

A 49-year-old man identified simply as Atere has been reported dead while engaging in a marathon sex romp with his mistress in a hotel in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Punch Newspaper reports that the deceased who lived at the Upper Gaa-Odota area of Ilorin metropolis, had, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, gone to a hotel in the area with the said mistress for the sex romp when he slumped and died in the process.

It was learned that Atere had just returned to Ilorin after visiting one of his wives in the Iseyin area of the state when he decided to explore with the mistress and took her to the hotel where they lodged for the night.

A source at the hotel who narrated what happened said:

“The man had booked into the room with the woman whom we all know as his mistress, for the night. Some minutes after, the mistress came out of the room and left the hotel.

It was when Atere did not come out of his room that other lodgers and the hotel workers became suspicious,” the sources said.

The management of the hotel was informed of the incident and after knocking on the door of the room for several minutes and there was no response, the pushed it open only to meet the naked and lifeless body of the victim.

The matter was reported at the Adewole Police Station and policemen were said to have gone to the hotel and evacuated the corpse to a mortuary while investigations into the matter have begun in earnest.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Ajayi Okesanmi who confirmed the incident, said that he got a report that a man died in a hotel but that he was yet to get details of how the man died, adding that investigation into the matter had commenced.