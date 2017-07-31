Home > Gist >

Lagos police discover ritual cult shrine

Badoo Lagos police discover ritual cult shrine

In its determined fight against the dreaded Badoo cult gang, the Lagos State Police Command has discovered a shrine used by them.

The Badoo shrine play

The Badoo shrine

(Lagos Police Command)

The Lagos State Police Command has made another great progress in the fight against the deadly Badoo ritual cult gang that has been terrorizing residents of Ikorodu and its environs.

According to the spokesman of the Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, officers have discovered a shrine used by the dreaded gang to perpetrate their dastardly crime.

ALSO READ: "Jungle Justice: Suspected Badoo Cult member burnt to death in Ikorodu [Graphic Photos]"

play The owner of the Badoo shrine leading the police on a search (Lagos Police Command)

 

The shrine tucked inside a forest in the area was discovered by investigators working on a tip off by some residents and on storming the forest, the shrine was discovered with ritual items, grinding stones, blood stained handkerchiefs, and other paraphernalia associated with the gang.

 The owner of the shrine, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, led the police team into the shrine located on a large expanse of land that is surrounded by thick bush.

Four graves were found in the compound while another grave appeared to be recently covered.

play Inside the Badoo shrine in Ikorodu (Lagos Police Command)

 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Edgar Imohimi who led officers to the shrine, said it was one of the biggest shrines in Ikorodu area.

Entry into some of the rooms housing some of the shrines was almost impossible as they had iron doors.

ALSO READ: "Jungle Justice: Reports emerge of more Badoo lynchings in Ogun, Lagos"

Though the statement by the police did not state if any arrests were made, the shrine has been cordoned off and is being guarded by a crack team of riot policemen.

play Entrance of the Badoo shrine (Lagos Police Command)

 

Watch the video here

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

