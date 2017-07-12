Home > Gist >

'How my pastor, sister, lured me to Russia for prostitution'

A victim of sex trafficking has narrated how her pastor and his sister lured her into prostitution in Russia.

A victim of sex trafficking, Florence Abu, has cried out after her pastor, Endurance Ehioze in connivance with his sister, Vivian Ehioze, lured her to Russia where they forced her to become a prostitute.

The 23-year-old Abu who claimed that she has been inflicted with a strange ailment following her life as a commercial sex worker, was rescued by the Nigerian authorities and deported to the country and has not been able to come to terms with the fact that a man of God she trusted so much could do that to her.

ALSO READ: "Shame Of A Nation: 'My traffickers want to make me mad'- Italy-based Nigerian prostitute cries out [Video]"

Her deportation has led to the arrest of Vivian who is said to be a big time human trafficker alongside her pastor brother, who are now cooling their feet in prison after a Magistrate Court in Ekiadolor ordered that they be remanded.

Abu narrated that she was trafficked by the Ehozies when she was 17 years old with a promise of giving her a good job to take care of her family only for them to make her swear to an oath and forced her into prostitution.

Narrating her sad story to Vanguard, Abu said:

“Pastor Endurance lured me in 2012 and said his sister, Vivian, will finance the trip. He further told me that I could pay off the sister off in less than two months after my arrival abroad.

I was surprised that Endurance, who is a pastor, later encouraged me to undertake an oath with his mother to make sure I refund them the money.

The mother took strands of hair from my head, armpit, private part and she also collected my pant for the oath taking.

I was transferred to their elder brother in Lagos, who molested me till my visa came in February 2013. When I arrived in Russia, Vivian seized my passport and forced me into prostitution.

I started paying the money which was $45,000 and once I finished paying, I was deported to Nigeria. Apart from that, I was inflicted with a strange ailment. The doctors treating me couldn’t handle my case.

ALSO READ: "Prostitution: 17-year-old in Italy tells her sad story"

I want to advise young girls hoping to be taken abroad to work that all that glitters is not gold. Many girls out there are dead and their parents think they are alive.

Out of the 300 girls deported in the last one year, about 100 of them are HIV positive. Our girls should learn trades and empower themselves rather than going abroad for prostitution."

Sex Trafficking New Yorker article on Blessing and Edo state
