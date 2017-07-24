Home > Gist >

Family of young man suffering brain cancer begs Gov for help

Pulse Cares Family of young man suffering brain cancer begs Gov for help

The family of a young man suffering from brain cancer is calling on the Akwa Ibom State Governor for help.

  • Published:
Victor Paul Bassey needs just N870K to undergo an operation play

Victor Paul Bassey needs just N870K to undergo an operation

(Samuel Bassey)

The family of a 23-year-old man suffering a rare form of brain cancer has begged the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, and former Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio to come to their aid to save his life.

The young man, Victor Paul Bassey, a native of Uyo Local Government Area of the state, is hanging between life and death due to terminal cancer that has eaten part of his head.

According to Samuel Bassey, Victor's older brother who sent the passionate appeal to Governor Emmanuel and Senator Akpabio as well as other well meaning Nigerians, the patient has been bedridden since July of 2016, when he developed the cancer after he was allegedly knocked on the head by his superior in his place of work.

“This problem started last year, precisely July after he returned from work and was complaining of a headache. When we asked him what happened, he told us that his superior knocked him on the head for receiving a phone call while on duty.

Since then, we have been to three hospitals but the problem keeps getting worse by the day. The last hospital we went to was Ibom Specialist Hospital where we conducted Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to ascertain the degree of damage done to his skull but the result shows his skull has not been badly affected by the tumor.

The doctor said since his skull has not been affected by the ailment, the surgery could be done in Akwa Ibom here but that they would be needing like N870, 000 for the operations.

All our efforts to raise the money have failed. In fact, the last time we went to the state government house in Uyo, we were sent back. They asked us to go and get a reference letter from a reputable person in our local government or senatorial district.

We don’t even know where to raise the money from. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians, the state government led by Governor Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor, Godswill Akpabio, and our senator, Bassey Albert Akpan, to come to our aid.

The doctor said the operation must be done this week or we might lose him. Please, we don’t want him to die,” the troubled Samuel said.

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse.

